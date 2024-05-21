Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $75.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $84.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,490 shares of company stock worth $1,073,916 over the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,982,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 67.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 23,055 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 44,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 90,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

