Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $110.56 on Thursday. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $63.70 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $665,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,128,411.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,549.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $665,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,207 shares in the company, valued at $14,128,411.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,821 shares of company stock worth $4,982,793. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

