Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Major Shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 16,900,000 Shares

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $72,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,570,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,952,173.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of COMP opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Compass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Compass had a negative return on equity of 71.71% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on COMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

