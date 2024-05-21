CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CMPUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7371 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of CMPUY stock opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19.
About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
