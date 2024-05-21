ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives $24.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $793.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

