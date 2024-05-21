Contrasting Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Daxor has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nyxoah has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daxor and Nyxoah’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daxor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nyxoah $4.70 million N/A -$46.77 million ($1.64) -6.10

Profitability

Daxor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nyxoah.

This table compares Daxor and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daxor N/A N/A N/A Nyxoah -843.49% -42.14% -33.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Daxor and Nyxoah, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daxor 0 0 0 0 N/A Nyxoah 0 1 5 0 2.83

Nyxoah has a consensus price target of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 102.00%. Given Nyxoah’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Daxor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Daxor shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.6% of Daxor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Daxor beats Nyxoah on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

