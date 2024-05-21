Cool (CLCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Cool to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Cool Price Performance

Shares of CLCO opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Cool has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Cool alerts:

Cool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

Cool Company Profile

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.