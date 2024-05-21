Cormark Comments on Aris Mining Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ARMN)

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Aris Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Aris Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Aris Mining had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Aris Mining from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARMN

Aris Mining Price Performance

NYSE ARMN opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $653.26 million and a P/E ratio of 86.00. Aris Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aris Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Aris Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Aris Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aris Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.