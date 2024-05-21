Cormark Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.17.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$19.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.04 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.17. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$11.15 and a 1-year high of C$19.14.

Insider Activity at MAG Silver

In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total value of C$184,398.90. In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total value of C$184,398.90. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total value of C$317,552.89. Insiders have sold a total of 106,704 shares of company stock worth $1,752,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

