Cormark Lowers ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target to C$59.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective (down from C$73.00) on shares of ATS in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of ATS in a report on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$62.00.
ATS Trading Up 1.0 %
ATS Company Profile
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.
