Cormark Weighs in on Calibre Mining Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Calibre Mining in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of C$206.40 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CXB. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.64.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.07. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$2.29.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

