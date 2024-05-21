Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys 21,613 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 35.5% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 133,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 54,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GRX opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Profile

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

See Also

