Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Aflac by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 85,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,820,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 58,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $88.59.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,914. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

