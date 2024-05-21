Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $355.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.62. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. Raymond James assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.