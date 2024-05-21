Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,850,000 after buying an additional 129,005 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,591,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,790,000 after purchasing an additional 124,815 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,974,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Water Works by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,831,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,640,000 after purchasing an additional 267,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,038,000 after purchasing an additional 118,221 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AWK opened at $133.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $151.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

