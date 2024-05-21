Corporación América Airports (CAAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 22nd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter.

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

CAAP stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. Corporación América Airports has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

