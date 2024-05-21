Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. Costamare has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costamare by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

