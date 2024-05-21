Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on May 21st, 2024

Costamare (NYSE:CMREGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Costamare

Costamare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. Costamare has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costamare by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.