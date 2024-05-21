CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Price Target Increased to $186.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $151.00 to $186.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRA International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $174.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.29 and a 200-day moving average of $120.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. CRA International has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $178.52.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $161.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.51 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, analysts predict that CRA International will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

In related news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $138,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $410,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,136.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,235. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 55.3% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in CRA International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CRA International by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

