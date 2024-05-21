Critical Comparison: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP)

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) and Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bloom Energy and Energem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy -22.27% -19.32% -3.67% Energem N/A -3.12% 0.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Bloom Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Energem shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Bloom Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.2% of Energem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy $1.33 billion 2.18 -$302.12 million ($1.35) -9.57 Energem N/A N/A $50,000.00 $0.06 100.83

This table compares Bloom Energy and Energem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Energem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bloom Energy. Bloom Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bloom Energy and Energem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy 1 8 9 0 2.44 Energem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bloom Energy presently has a consensus target price of $15.64, suggesting a potential upside of 21.04%. Given Bloom Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than Energem.

Risk & Volatility

Bloom Energy has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energem has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energem beats Bloom Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to utilities, data centers, agriculture, retail, hospitals, higher education, biotech, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Energem Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Energem LLC.

