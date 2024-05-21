Critical Comparison: Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) & BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN)

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) and BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Origin Bancorp and BayFirst Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 BayFirst Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.92%. Given Origin Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than BayFirst Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $581.73 million 1.76 $83.80 million $2.65 12.46 BayFirst Financial $118.27 million 0.43 $5.70 million $1.13 10.92

This table compares Origin Bancorp and BayFirst Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BayFirst Financial. BayFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and BayFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 13.66% 8.17% 0.86% BayFirst Financial 4.52% 7.09% 0.53%

Risk and Volatility

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayFirst Financial has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. BayFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Origin Bancorp pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BayFirst Financial pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats BayFirst Financial on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and mobile and online banking, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

About BayFirst Financial

(Get Free Report)

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes. It also provides commercial real estate mortgages; construction and development, working capital, and business loans; auto, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and residential mortgages, personal lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mobile and online banking, treasury management, wire transfers, cash management, merchant processing, remote deposit capture, night depositor, online bill payment, courier, retail investment, ACH originations, and other services. It operates full-service banking centers in St. Petersburg, Seminole, Pinellas Park, Clearwater, Sarasota, Tampa, Belleair Bluffs, and Bradenton, Florida. The company was formerly known as First Home Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to BayFirst Financial Corp. in May 2021. BayFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.