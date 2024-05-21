Critical Survey: Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) and Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Golden Minerals has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Mexus Gold US shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -77.16% -223.07% -57.53% Mexus Gold US N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Golden Minerals and Mexus Gold US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Golden Minerals and Mexus Gold US, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $7.23, indicating a potential upside of 1,345.71%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Minerals and Mexus Gold US’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $12.00 million 0.61 -$9.23 million ($0.93) -0.54 Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$2.58 million N/A N/A

Mexus Gold US has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Minerals.

Summary

Mexus Gold US beats Golden Minerals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

About Mexus Gold US

(Get Free Report)

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico. It holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State, as well as the Mabel Property covering an area of 2,128 hectares located to the southwest of Nogales, Sonora State. The company was formerly known as Action Fashions, Ltd. and changed its name to Mexus Gold US in September 2009. Mexus Gold US was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.