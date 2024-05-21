CSW Industrials (CSWI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $249.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.11. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $132.78 and a 52-week high of $252.14.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Company Profile

In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $230,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502,309.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,773 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

