Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $104.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,729,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,192,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,378,000 after buying an additional 495,215 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,476,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,663,000 after buying an additional 88,042 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,021,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,994,000 after buying an additional 161,580 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,432,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.