Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $284.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $304.24.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,608,848. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

