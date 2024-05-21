CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.35 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.07% from the stock’s previous close.

CuriosityStream Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CURI stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 81.73%. Equities research analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 139,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $143,351.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,021,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,652,184.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $32,929.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 575,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 139,176 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $143,351.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,021,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,652,184.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 397,938 shares of company stock valued at $409,722 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CuriosityStream stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) by 782.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of CuriosityStream worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

