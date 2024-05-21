CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.36. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. CVD Equipment accounts for about 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

