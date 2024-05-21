CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.36. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter.
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
