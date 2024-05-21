CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 54.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $39.36.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

