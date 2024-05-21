CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBR. Susquehanna upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.63.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYBR
CyberArk Software Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in CyberArk Software by 62.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 9.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 9.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.1% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CyberArk Software
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.