CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBR. Susquehanna upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.63.

CYBR opened at $249.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.63 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $142.92 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in CyberArk Software by 62.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 9.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 9.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.1% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

