DA Davidson Comments on Walmart Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walmart in a research note issued on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the retailer will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their price target on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $64.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $517.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares in the company, valued at $39,106,219,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

