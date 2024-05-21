Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.40. Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 29,072 shares traded.
Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$8.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) Company Profile
Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.
