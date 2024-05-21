Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Despegar.com in a report issued on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Despegar.com’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Despegar.com’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DESP. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Despegar.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price (up from $11.50) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

NYSE DESP opened at $14.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $15.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,623,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after buying an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,933,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after buying an additional 125,288 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after buying an additional 1,190,463 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,954,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,622,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

