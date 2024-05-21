Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dianthus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.30) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.26) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNTH. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $25.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $89,761,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $69,990,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,961,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $16,644,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

