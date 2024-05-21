Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,143,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,882,000 after purchasing an additional 112,236 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,208,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,607,000 after purchasing an additional 444,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,806,000 after buying an additional 111,082 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,299,000 after purchasing an additional 238,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,821,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $26.41.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

