Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $124.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.11 and its 200-day moving average is $112.00. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

