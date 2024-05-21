DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLO. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

DLocal stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37. DLocal has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $24.22.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $188.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. Research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 24.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

