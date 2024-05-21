Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,150,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $1,205,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $137.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.55. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $214.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

