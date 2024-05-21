Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 6.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 42.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dollar General by 12.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $328,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.08.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $137.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.55. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $214.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

