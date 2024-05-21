Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $35,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,373,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,260,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,202,000 after acquiring an additional 734,229 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 828,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,175,000 after buying an additional 647,800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 137.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,100,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,199,000 after purchasing an additional 637,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,966,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,383,000 after purchasing an additional 389,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLTR opened at $113.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

