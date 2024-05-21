Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.06

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.06 and traded as high as C$6.25. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$6.22, with a volume of 1,450 shares changing hands.

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$176.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.16.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

