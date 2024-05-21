Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DEI

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Shares of DEI stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,716,000 after purchasing an additional 229,301 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,358,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,702,000 after buying an additional 156,761 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,546,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,424,000 after buying an additional 527,036 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after buying an additional 751,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,152,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,375 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.