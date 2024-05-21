Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, RTT News reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOCS. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.73.

DOCS opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29.

In other news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $68,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $279,222.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $171,250. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Doximity by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 4.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

