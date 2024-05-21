Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 1,130 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Clorox by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Clorox by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.52 and its 200-day moving average is $144.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.71%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

