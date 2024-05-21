Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 16,062 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 156.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,342 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 4,634.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Yelp in the third quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $232,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 312,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,134,452.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,734 shares of company stock valued at $914,105 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

YELP stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.66 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

