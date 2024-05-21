Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:WOR opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $69.96.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,035.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

