Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,703 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after buying an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $703,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $550,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $264,636,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 120.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 964,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

Illumina stock opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.20. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $213.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

