Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 17,367 Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Knife River during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Knife River in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Knife River during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNF opened at $73.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $83.78.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.98 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($516.50) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Knife River in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

