Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 14,726 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 168.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,726 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 3,686.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,103 shares of company stock valued at $720,600. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.75.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

