Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 6,166 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 128.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $119.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average of $104.70. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $122.72.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.87.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

