Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.08% of PROG as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PROG by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 441,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after buying an additional 59,859 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $12,666,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in PROG by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 343,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in PROG by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 266,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 197,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PROG by 1,451.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 210,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 196,518 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.39. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $44.81.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. PROG had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $641.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. PROG’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRG. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

