Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Paylocity by 9.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 12.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $3,376,393.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $1,295,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at $291,572,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $3,376,393.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,043 shares of company stock worth $5,056,642 in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCTY stock opened at $171.43 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $230.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

